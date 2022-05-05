













The trail along the River Svratka leading from Komín to Bystrc is very popular among Brno residents. However, parts of its sections were not safe for pedestrians. The City of Brno has therefore completed renovation work to make the path safer. Photo credit: Z. Kolařík

Brno, 5 May (BD) – “The original trail leading along the Svratka from Komín to Bystrc is very difficult to cross in some places, especially for people with reduced mobility,” said the 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno, Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL). “At the same time, there is a cycle path on the other bank, also used by pedestrians, which caused dangerous situations. For this reason, we decided to make the pedestrian path better. Along its entire length, nine locations were selected to undergo modifications. In Komín, for example, the Svratecká pier was constructed, allowing the public to swim in the river. There is now a ramp available in the Pláž locality, which will allow passage even at elevated river levels; in the Přechod and Sráz localities, a footbridge above water level bridged the rocky outcrops. I believe that visitors will appreciate all the added elements.”

The construction site was handed over to the contractor, Zprůchodnění Svratky: Eko Stavby – STAVOS, in August last year. The cost of the renovations was CZK 9.9 million. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality

It is assumed that the buildings will be approved in the coming month. After that, signs will be installed to prohibit cyclists, as the trail is intended exclusively for pedestrians. Cyclists can use the route on the other side of the river.