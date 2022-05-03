













WHERE in Brno in May? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on how to spend your free time in May! Image: KAM v Brně

Brno, 3 May (BD) – Spring is here and Brno is full of colours! Wondering what to do with your free time? Well, the best thing to do is read WHERE in Brno and find out everything you need to know about local culture! What’s going on in May? Look forward to premieres of plays and films, concerts and other entertainment. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section is waiting for you at the back of the magazine – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

Do you like to explore local gastronomy? The Spring edition of the FOOD DRINK BRNO magazine is out as well – discover the best new restaurants and bars in the city!

Where to find WHERE and FOOD DRINK? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.