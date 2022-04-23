













In an interview with Seznam Zpravy, Health Minister Vlastimil Válek discussed future plans for the Covid-19 vaccination, predicting that vaccination against Covid-19 may become an annual occurrence. Photo credit: Vlastimil Válek via Facebook.

Czech Republic, April 24 (BD) – This week, the Czech Republic passed the tragic milestone of 40,000 deaths from Covid-19. Despite decreasing infections, the upcoming summer is likely to be a lull before the next wave of the epidemic hits, according to Czech Health Minister Vlastimil Válek (TOP 09).

“Covid, like influenza, has an autumn curve and a smaller spring curve of infections. That’s why we will always need to vaccinate against covid before the autumn wave, so that the antibodies are high enough in the critical period,” Válek told Seznam Zprávy.

“Covid hasn’t gone away and we need to mentally prepare ourselves for the fact that we will probably have to get a vaccination shot every year,” he added.

According to the World Health Organization, it is still not conclusively known how long the vaccine provides protection against COVID-19, but they explain that “most people have strong protection against serious illness and death for at least 6 months.”