













Before heading to UK to support the The Great Escape, and Lithuania for the Europavox festival, the twin brothers Jiří and Ondřej of Bratři, will play in Fleda this Wednesday, 6 April. Photo credit: Bratři.

Brno, April 5 (BD) – They will present their new single “Silver”, from their first album Twin, released last year.

The brothers’ music features electro melodies, catchy drums and analog synthesizers, and they are becoming one of the new faces of the Czech electro scene.

Jiří’s live percussion forms the central core of every production, but the band are also constantly trying to reveal another side to their live tracks. The date in Fleda is one of the first of the concert season so don’t miss it and follow the brothers in the silver dimension they will create….

You can find out more about the band at their website or on their Facebook page.