













Brno’s Kino Art is launching a new English-friendly film cycle, starting from Wednesday, 6 April. Brno audiences will be able to watch regular films from Europe and the rest of the world with English and Czech subtitles, as well as both older and new Czech films that are considered genre classics. The cycle will be launched with “Tove”, Swedish-Finnish film about Tove Jansson, the author of the popular series The Moomins. Photo credit: Kino Art.

Brno, 5 April (BD) – The “Expat Friendly” tab on the cinema’s website will highlight all screenings that are accessible to international audiences thanks to English subtitles. This will also include English-language films that are part of the cinema’s regular programme.

The Expat Friendly cycle will present an exclusive programme each month to welcome foreigners in Brno, which will also be attractive for Czechs who prefer watching films in the original version. The program will include children’s films screened with original dubbing, including Disney titles,

Kino Art is the last city-owned cinema in Brno, located at Cihlářská 19. Although it has a history of over 100 years, it remains a young cinema with a carefully selected array of titles from current art and mainstream film. The cinema also includes Café ART, a cosy cafe and bar, and Galerie ART, which showcases work from the local art scene. The cinema offers discounts for children, students and seniors, regular discounted afternoon screenings, screenings for parents with small children, and a dog-friendly environment.