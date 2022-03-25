













UA POINT is located at the hospital’s facility at 17 Výstavní, in the immediate vicinity of the BVV Regional Assistance Center for Ukraine. It will provide war refugees with healthcare in the presence of an interpreter and the possibility of follow-up care. Photo credit: FNUSA

Brno, March 25 (BD) – The facility started operating on Monday, 21 March. Due to the lack of paediatrics at St. Anne’s Hospital (FNUSA), UA POINT will provide primary health care to adults only. For the same reason, assistance will not be available in the areas of gynaecology and obstetrics. “The outpatient clinic should serve as a temporary station for those who need medical care, such as prescribing medication for chronic diseases or antibiotics and have not yet found a general practitioner or specialist given here,” said UNFA medical deputy Jindřich Olšovský.

The goal of the national network of low-threshold outpatient clinics is to ensure the smooth delivery of health services to people from Ukraine who cannot be catered for by the network of primary care providers.

The UA POINT at FNUSA will be open every weekday from 7am to 3pm. Outside of opening hours and in acute cases, such as injuries or urgent health conditions, refugees from Ukraine can be referred to the hospital campus on Pekařská, at the emergency reception in the B1 building.