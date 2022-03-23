













On 26 March, the Brno Observatory and Planetarium will host the closing ceremony of the project supporting children undergoing cancer treatment. The goal of this project was to help the children cope with the consequences of cancer. The project includes various therapies, educational programmes, provision of leisure activities, assistance services, rehabilitation and educational aids. Photo credit: Children’s Oncology in Brno

Brno, March 23 (BD) – On Saturday, 26 March, the Brno Observatory and Planetarium will host the closing ceremony of the project to support children receiving treatment for cancer. The project was funded by the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dáme na vás.

In 2019, the project was submitted to Dáme na vás by Irena Vlahovičová, with the aim of supporting programmes and activities for children and adolescents treated for paediatric oncology in Brno and their families. In the citywide voting, the project came in first place with 4,662 votes, and was the most popular proposal in the history of the participatory budget. The total funding provided by the city was CZK 2,167,000.

The closing ceremony of the project will take place during the Days of Children’s Oncology Brno event at the Brno Observatory and Planetarium. The aim of this event is to introduce the public to the issue of paediatric oncology, to acquaint them with modern treatment procedures and the success rate of treatment, and to support children and adolescents in their treatment, reminding them and their families that they are not alone in a difficult life situation. Participants of the event will be able to visit not only the observatory’s programmes, but also author readings and performances of the small Brno apartment theatre Mikro-teatro.

“The purpose of my project was to provide psychosocial support to families with children who have been diagnosed with cancer. I am very happy that we could help not only children with cancer, but also their families whose lives have been changed by the disease. At least for a while the parents could think differently,” said Vlahovičová. Photo credit: Children’s Oncology in Brno

The project financed leisure activities, yoga, nutritional counselling, educational programmes, assistance services, rehabilitation and educational aids, as well as various therapies such as partner psychotherapy, psychotherapy for siblings, physiotherapy and music therapy.

A summer camp for children was also implemented in cooperation with the Krtek Children’s Oncology Foundation. The children at the camp were entertained by the Mikro-theatre with fairy tales and also enjoyed canister therapy. Photo credit: Krtek

“I am glad that thanks to the participatory budget, soft projects such as this one are being implemented. The life of a child with cancer is fundamentally changed, and a new life with a diagnosis begins – a life full of uncertainty, fear and hardship. I hope that with this project we have succeeded in making life better and more pleasant not only for children with cancer, but also for their families. A similar project, NOT TO BE ALONE, for women in cancer treatment, is also under implementation. I would like to see it receive support from the City of Brno outside the participatory budget Dáme na Vás,” said Tomáš Koláčný, Second Deputy Mayor.