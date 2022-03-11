













South Moravian councillors approved humanitarian aid to Ukraine at a meeting yesterday, 10 March. The region will send medical supplies, electricity generators, and financial aid. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, March 11 (BD) – “We are sending CZK 1 million to the Ukrainian embassy to mitigate the consequences of the war, as well as medical supplies worth CZK 7 million and five electric generators worth CZK 3 million, destined for our partners in the Lviv region. I am glad that all the councillors present at today’s meeting showed extraordinary unity. We are not indifferent to the situation when a sovereign country is viciously attacked, we are not indifferent to the fate of our friends”, said Governor Jan Grolich (KDU-CSL).

Anna Proshko, the Ukrainian consul in Brno, attended the meeting of the Council of Representatives and appreciated the support that her country is receiving from the South Moravian region. “We will never forget that you supported us from the very first minute. We are proud to have such friends,” she said. In honor of the country, which is currently defending itself against Russian aggression, the Ukrainian anthem was played in the lobby of the embassy.

On Thursday, the Assembly also approved the end of cooperation between the South Moravian region and partner regions of the Russian Federation. The region has so far entered into cooperative partnerships with the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District – Yugra, Leningrad Region, Nizhegorod Region and the Republic of Tatarstan.