













Transport in all connections and zones in Brno and South Moravia will be free of charge for Ukrainian refugees. This measure was approved by regional councillors at an extraordinary meeting on 7 March. Photo credit: DPMB

Brno, March 9 (BD) – Refugees from war-torn Ukraine can use the Integrated Transport System of the South Moravian Region (IDS JMK) free of charge. South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich said the region wants to make life as easy as possible for people who often fled the war zone with nothing.

“We have approved free transport in the IDS JMK for people from Ukraine. On IDS buses, it will be enough to show a document, there is no need to make any arrangements. These people have nothing, they often flee with just a suitcase and they need time to find their bearings, permanent housing, work, school… At this moment we need to help,” said Grolich.

Ukrainian refugees will now be able to travel via the IDS JMK throughout the entire South Moravian region, except for city routes, where free travel must also be approved by the councils of individual cities. According to the regional councillor for transport Jiří Crha, the region has already contacted the leaders of all towns which have urban transport. “The decision to provide free urban public transport is within the independent competence of individual cities. We have informed them and I must say that we have received support for this idea from all town halls. So there will be no problem here,” said Crha.

A similar decision had already been taken in Brno a few days before the region’s meeting. The City of Brno will allow citizens of Ukraine who fled the war to travel by public transport for free. In the first phase, they will have to present a visa application or a residence visa when encountering an inspector, and the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will gradually issue them with special passes that enable travel free of charge.

“We are trying to help the citizens of Ukraine who have left their country because of the war in every way. In addition to providing them with accommodation, food and daily necessities, we want to make it easier for them to move around Brno. They will now be able to travel by public transport for free,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková.

The measure is valid from Friday 4 March and applies to all Ukrainian citizens who have sought refuge in the Czech Republic in recent weeks.

“We will allow Ukrainian citizens covered by the measure to travel free of charge in Brno’s zones 100 and 101.” said Miloš Havránek, director general of DPMB.