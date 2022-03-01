













The reconstruction of the park in the centre of Brno aims to create an attractive public space for relaxation, play and entertainment for all ages. At the end of the process, scheduled for November, the project will return nature to the city. Photo credit: Sefora S / Brno Daily

Brno, March 1 (BD) – “The park acquired its current form in the 1970s,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková (ODS), speaking at this afternoon’s ceremony. “The current state of the greenery, paths, and other parts of the park, including the fountain, was already unsatisfactory, especially given that in recent years there has been a significant increase in its use for various cultural events and the Advent markets. It is a city-wide park, so logically the city is contributing more than 70% to the cost of the revitalization work.”

“The new landmark of the park will be a central multifunctional area with a fountain and water features, which will be used not only for recreational but also for cultural activities, such as theatre performances, more intimate concerts and exhibitions around Lidická, and will be complemented by a circular footpath with benches for walks,” said Vojtěch Mencl, mayor of the Brno-Centre district. A smaller café with public toilets will be built in the northern part of the park adjacent to Moravské náměstí. Many attractions for children will be placed throughout the park, including climbing frames, and tactile and sound games.

Vaňková praised the care for greenery, support for biodiversity and the use of blue-green technologies included in the plans for the park. In addition, a large number of new trees will be planted, including maples, oaks, and pagoda trees.

“This is not the only example of the use of rainwater in the revitalization of parks in Brno,” said First Deputy Mayor Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL). “For example, in Lišeň, the renovation of Trnkova Park has almost been completed, where the accumulated rainwater served as a source of water. A similar project is also planned in Llšeňská Rokla. This year alone, our budget is allocating CZK 30 million for these purposes.”

The Brno-Centre district launched a public architectural and urban planning competition for the design of the new park, and presented the results to the public in 2016. The winning design from the two dozen entries was the one from Consequence Forma architects. The contract with the winner of the competition was concluded in March 2019, and further design work then lasted until the summer of 2021.

Ceremonial opening of the reconstruction of the park on Moravské náměstí took place today – with the participation of Mayor M. Vaňková, 1st Deputy Mayor P. Hladík and Mayor of the Brno-Centre district V. Mencl. Photo credit: Sefora S / Brno Daily