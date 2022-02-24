













No opera is as associated with Brno and its surroundings as Janáček’s “The Cunning Little Vixen”, and the opera will return again to the Brno National Theatre’s Janáček Theater. For the first time one of the top Czech directors, Jiří Heřman, is directing one of Janáček’s operas. Photo credit: Olbrzymek

Brno, Feb 24 (BD) – March begins with a fairy tale with the opera that is closest to Brno: “The Cunning Little Vixen” by Leoš Janáček. The plot explores the cycle of life and connects the human world with the animal one, and is a favourite with both children and adults. The opera is performed not only in Czech theatres, but has also found its audience on opera stages around the world.

Advertisement

Poster of the opera’s presentation written in Czech, taken in November 2018. Credit: NdB

“The Cunning Little Vixen” is Jiří Heřman’s directorial debut in the world of Janáček’s operas. The performance brings both adult and child actors together in a fairytale world, lyrical and melodic and sparkling with humour, with a little of Janáček’s prickliness at the same time. The opera’s story takes on the earthiness and humane philosophy of life of the eternal cycle of life. Each of Janáček’s operas is original and the Vixen is no different, with human and animal lives interwoven on stage.

The opera will be staged in Czech with Czech and English subtitles, and it will be 2h 10min long.

Pictures taken on stage during the opera in November 2018. Photos credit: Olbrzymek