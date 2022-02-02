In Brief: 67,000 Covid-19 Cases Detected in Czech Republic Yesterday
129
A new record of 66,970 Covid cases were reported in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Nearly 10,000 of these were re-infections. Photo credit : Freepik
Czech Republic, Feb 2 (BD) – As of today, there are 2,653 people in hospitals with covid. This number has been growing slightly in recent days.
170,393 coronavirus tests were performed in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.https://brnodaily.com/2022/02/02/news/in-brief-67000-covid-19-cases-detected-in-czech-republic-yesterday/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/antigen-test-coronavirus-credit-Freepik-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/antigen-test-coronavirus-credit-Freepik-150x100.jpgCzech Republic / WorldCoronavirus,Covid-19,Czech RepublicA new record of 66,970 Covid cases were reported in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Nearly 10,000 of these were re-infections. Photo credit : FreepikCzech Republic, Feb 2 (BD) – As of today, there are 2,653 people in hospitals with covid. This number has been growing slightly in recent...BD StaffBD Staff team@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily