  • 129
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A new record of 66,970 Covid cases were reported in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Nearly 10,000 of these were re-infections. Photo credit : Freepik

Czech Republic, Feb 2 (BD) – As of today, there are 2,653 people in hospitals with covid. This number has been growing slightly in recent days.

170,393 coronavirus tests were performed in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/antigen-test-coronavirus-credit-Freepik-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/antigen-test-coronavirus-credit-Freepik-150x100.jpgBD StaffCzech Republic / WorldCoronavirus,Covid-19,Czech RepublicA new record of 66,970 Covid cases were reported in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Nearly 10,000 of these were re-infections. Photo credit : FreepikCzech Republic, Feb 2 (BD) – As of today, there are 2,653 people in hospitals with covid. This number has been growing slightly in recent...English News and Events in Brno