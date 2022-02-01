In Brief: Unemployment at 2.2% in the Czech Republic
29
In December, unemployment remained very low, at 2.2%, according to the Czech Statistical Office today. Photo: Freepik.
Czech Republic, Feb 1 (BD) – Seasonally adjusted data show an unemployment rate of 2.2% in the Czech Republic in December 2021. The unemployment fell by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year.
The unemployment rate for women fell to 2.5%, and for men was slightly under 2%. Similar values were reported in 2019.https://brnodaily.com/2022/02/01/news/business/in-brief-unemployment-at-2-2-in-the-czech-republic/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/thoughtful-businessman-sitting-office-desk-biting-glasses-rim-look-up-thinking-search-inspiration-as-writing-notebook-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/thoughtful-businessman-sitting-office-desk-biting-glasses-rim-look-up-thinking-search-inspiration-as-writing-notebook-150x100.jpgBusinessCzech Republic / WorldCzech Republic,Economy,Employment,JobsIn December, unemployment remained very low, at 2.2%, according to the Czech Statistical Office today. Photo: Freepik.Czech Republic, Feb 1 (BD) – Seasonally adjusted data show an unemployment rate of 2.2% in the Czech Republic in December 2021. The unemployment fell by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year.The unemployment rate for...BD StaffBD Staff team@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily