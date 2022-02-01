













In December, unemployment remained very low, at 2.2%, according to the Czech Statistical Office today. Photo: Freepik.

Czech Republic, Feb 1 (BD) – Seasonally adjusted data show an unemployment rate of 2.2% in the Czech Republic in December 2021. The unemployment fell by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year.

The unemployment rate for women fell to 2.5%, and for men was slightly under 2%. Similar values were reported in 2019.