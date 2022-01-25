













On Saturday afternoon, the police attended a residence in Kralovo Pole, where tenants had reported hearing cries for assistance in the hallway. Credit: Freepik

Brno, Jan 25 (BD) – Security guards in the apartment block had made initial contact with the elderly woman through her door to establish what was going on. The 65-year-old was lying in bed, and could not get up due to stiffness and severe leg pain. Fearing for her safety, the guards called the police, who managed to open the apartment door without damaging it. The woman explained that she had been trying to get out of bed for two days without success, and had no way to access water, food, or medication. Paramedics took the woman to hospital after performing first aid at the scene.