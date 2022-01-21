













The City of Brno received a generous and unique gift. City councillors have approved the acceptance of 1,224 high-quality blankets from the Oedipus Association, worth CZK 903,967. They will be used by homes for the elderly and other social care organisations and services. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, Jan 21 (BD) – “The Covid-19 pandemic we have been facing for almost two years has brought increased solidarity,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “This increased the number of donors, from whom we have received, for example, protective equipment, food, and beds. But I am not afraid to call the gift of over CZK 900,000 worth of blankets generous, as they will be used by the city and its organisations in social services.”

“All municipal residential social services facilities normally buy bedding products because they need to be renewed regularly. For hygiene reasons, they change every 2 to 3 years. The donated blankets will therefore save operating resources of our organisations and centres, which they can then use effectively in other ways,” said Robert Kerndl, 4th Deputy Mayor, who is responsible for social care.

In addition, the City of Brno’s Social Welfare Department arranged the donation of another 372 blankets worth almost CZK 300,000 from the Oedipus Association to the Salvation Army.

The Oedipus Association primarily supports socially beneficial public projects, especially in the field of healthcare. The donation is provided for the purpose of supporting the City of Brno and its organisations providing social and related services for socially disadvantaged people.