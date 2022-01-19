













As announced in a press conference following today’s government meeting, vaccination will not be mandatory in the Czech Republic. Photo credit: vlada.cz

Mandatory vaccination will not be brought in for certain professions and people over 60 years of age. According to a decree approved by the previous government the obligation was to apply from March this year.

The ministers also discussed changes to anti-epidemic measures, and an extension to the pandemic law due to the worsening situation of the Covid-19 epidemic.