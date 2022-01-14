













Subsidies for sports in South Moravia have increased by CZK 9 million, reaching CZK 29 million this year. Those interested in the subsidy can apply from February 14th to 28th, 2022. Credit: Freepik

Brno, Jan 14 (BD) – The regional assembly approved an increase in subsidies for sport on January 12th. “This year’s budget is returning to normal, so we were able to increase funding to support sports by nine million. Especially in small villages, every crown is useful, and where there is some kind of sport, there is life,” said Governor Jan Grolich.

The grant program is divided into two parts. Part A is intended to support the construction, reconstruction and repair of sports facilities, infrastructure, or the acquisition of capital goods. CZK 11 million has been set aside for this part. Part B, with a budget of CZK 18 million, aims to support the activities of sports organizations themselves, such as accommodation and meals at competitions and training camps, rent of sports facilities, purchase of sports equipment, children’s and youth coaches, and so on.

“Compared to last year, we have not only increased the total funding, but also moved the maximum possible for individual subsidies to CZK 180,000 in the first and CZK 150,000 in the second sections. The participation rate still remains at 30 percent. We believe that more people will be able to apply for help this year,” said Grolich .Those interested in the subsidy can apply from February 14th to 28th, 2022. Details of the subsidy program are published on the website of the South Moravian Region here.