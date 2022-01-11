













Nine out of ten large companies allow their employees to work from home, even when the anti-epidemic measures are relaxed. Among small businesses, however, only half of them offer this option, according to the Czech Statistical Office. Photo credit: Freepik.

Czech Republic, Jan 11 (BD) – At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, 60% of businesses allowed employees to work partially from home.

“We find significant differences between the individual sectors, because some jobs cannot be performed from home,” said Eva Myšková Skarlandtová of CZSO’s Statistics Department for Research, Development and the Information Society. “Companies operating in IT services let their employees work from home most often, around 97% of them. This is followed by companies in the field of media and travel agencies.”

The fields for which working from home is the least frequent include, as expected, catering, retail, accommodation and construction.

40% of large companies adopted online communication applications only in connection with the worsening epidemic situation.

Advanced Web Functions of Czech Businesses Third Best In EU

Last year, 83% of companies in the Czech Republic with ten or more employees offered their services online. “It is gratifying that companies in the Czech Republic are well above the European average in offering advanced web functions,” said Marek Rojíček, Chairman of the Czech Statistical Office. “For example, in 2021, a third of companies in the Czech Republic offered the option of placing an online order or reservation. This is the third highest share of EU countries.”

More and more companies continue to adopt social media. The share of companies with a social media profile exceeded 50% for the first time in 2021.