Brno, Jan 05 (BD) – With the arrival of the new year, parents of future first-graders start to worry not only about choosing a suitable primary school for their child, but also about whether the child is sufficiently prepared to enter primary school. With financial support from the Local Action Plan for the Development of Education, the City of Brno will hold eight professional seminars to help parents prepare for this important milestone, to take place online in January, February and March.

“Primary school will fundamentally affect everyone’s life, so it is important not to underestimate the start of it,” said the First Deputy Mayor Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL). “We are working with a number of experienced lecturers, children and school psychologists, who during the seminars will focus on the difficulties associated with the entry of children into the first grade. It could be a problem of restless and hyperactive children, or in general about school maturity and readiness of children for systematic education. For example, parents can better assess whether their child needs to postpone starting school or not. We are running these seminars for the fifth time, and they have been popular every year. Parents especially appreciate the opportunity to directly ask any questions they have during the seminars.”

Due to the epidemiological situation, the seminars will take place online in the Microsoft Teams environment.

“This year we decided to hold eight seminars,” added Jaroslav Suchý (KDU-CSL), City Councilor for Education and Sports. “Unfortunately, this year they will also take place online, which allows us to expand the capacity of individual seminars. Those interested in the seminar must register in advance here in the guest section. Up to 70 users can sign up for each seminar. The advantage of the online seminar is also that parents can ask questions by writing them in the chat during the lecture and the lecturers can answer them retrospectively.”