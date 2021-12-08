In Brief: Moravia To See Up To 20cm of New Snow
Heavy snowfall will begin on Thursday morning and continue until Friday night. In the south-east of Moravia, up to 25 centimeters of new snowfall is expected. Credit: KB / Brno Daily
Brno, Dec 8 (BD) – Conditions for driving will be complicated. The weather alert issued by the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute for between 10 and 25 centimeters of snow applies to the south-eastern parts of South Moravia and the southern half of the Zlín Region.