













Heavy snowfall will begin on Thursday morning and continue until Friday night. In the south-east of Moravia, up to 25 centimeters of new snowfall is expected. Credit: KB / Brno Daily

Brno, Dec 8 (BD) – Conditions for driving will be complicated. The weather alert issued by the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute for between 10 and 25 centimeters of snow applies to the south-eastern parts of South Moravia and the southern half of the Zlín Region.

Credit: CHMI