













Two new abstract murals have been painted in Brno-Zábrdovice, installed as part of the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme. Photo: The Pulse of the City, Marat Danilyan. Credit: Z. Kolarik, Brno City Municipality.

Brno, 6 Dec (BD) – Two new abstract murals have been created in Brno, according to designs by two separate artists. The first is in Stará street and depicts “Pater Noster” made by Milivoj Husák.

“Pater Noster” by Milivoj Husák. Credit: Z. Kolarik, Brno City Municipality.

The second mural is “The Pulse of The City” by the Russian artist Marat Danilyan, on the IBC building in Příkop. This mural depicts a lively scene based on a visit the artist made to Brno.

These murals are part of a series that are being created on the walls of Brno-Zábrdovice, after a plan to beautify the area was among the winning entries in the city’s participatory budgeting scheme.