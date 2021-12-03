













On Wednesday, the Czech Ministry of the Interior created a Facebook account, to facilitate the communication of events and programs in its agenda and to increase citizens’ awareness of current events. Credit: Freepik.

“Facebook offers us another opportunity to get closer to citizens. Here we can communicate directly with followers, answer questions quickly and present ourselves in a slightly different light. In addition, we are planning the Wednesday series with the Ministry of the Interior starting from the new year, when we will be “online” all day,” said Klára Dlubalová, director of the press and public relations department.

In addition to the Facebook account @vnitro_cz, the Ministry also has a twitter account @vnitro.