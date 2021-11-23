













Since yesterday, the TEČKA application has created problems for many users who cannot easily access their vaccination certificate due to a malfunction of the system. Credit: Freepik.

Czech Rep, Nov 23 (BD) – Since yesterday, TEČKA, the government-operated application that allows access to vaccination certificates, has been malfunctioning. The issues coincide with the first day of new government rules that mean a vaccination (or recovery) certificate is required for entry to pubs, restaurants, and many other public spaces.

The company announced on Twitter that the application ran into problems due to an update of the servers.

TEČKA. Pokud vám při otevření bude Tečka ukazovat všechno červeně, klikněte dole na žlutý pruh a pak klikněte na tlačítko aktualizovat. Je to tím, že jsme aktualizovali všechny systémy a aplikace tak, aby se validovaly důležité parametry podle toho, jak od dneška platí. Děkujeme. — Chytrá karanténa (@ChytraKarantena) November 22, 2021

However, the certificate is still accessible by clicking on the red banner and selecting the update button, through which it is possible to update the parameters.

The company has reassured users that although the certificate appears invalid, and despite the problems of updating the parameters, the certificate and QR code are still valid, even abroad.

TEČKA. QR kódy v Tečce jsou stále funkční. Pokud je ukážete třeba v zahraničí, tak nemusíte mít obavy z toho, že by nebyly validní. — Chytrá karanténa (@ChytraKarantena) November 22, 2021