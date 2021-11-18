













The MINT market, returning to Brno for the 51st time, is known for its warm and friendly atmosphere. Credit: MINT Market.

Brno, Nov 18 (BD) – From Friday to Sunday this weekend, November 19th to 21st, the MINT market will again take over all floors of Tržnice Brno, with a total of 103 stands selling designer fashion, original designs and accessories.

MINT Market is a group of people who have been organizing events and markets in dozens of cities across the country for over ten years. The market features products from local producers, ranging from design, to clothing products for children and adults, jewelry, home accessories, bags, shoes, belts and other original products.

Credit: MINT Market.

The independent producers create products that respect the environment: sustainable fashion, zero-waste products, organic cosmetics and much more. Shopping at the MINT market will also support non-profit organizations that are partners of the brands.

Admission is free, and the building is fully accessible. DJ Martha will be present to take care of the musical atmosphere.

More info about the event can be found on the website, facebook, Instagram.