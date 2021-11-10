













On November 3rd-4th a delegation of five Czech senators, led by the Senate President Miloš Vystrčil, left for Lithuania to discuss energy self-sufficiency, Taiwan and Belarus. Credit: Senat.

Czech Rep, Nov 10 (BD) – A Senate delegation led by Senate President Miloš Vystrčil (ODS) left last week for Lithuania to discuss some important issues for the Czech Republic’s foreign relations.

The issues discussed during the visit included: energy self-sufficiency in the context of the European Green Deal, relations with Taiwan, and migration at the Belarusian border.

“There are excellent responses to our military presence both here in Lithuania and in Estonia,” said Vystrčil, who led the delegation of Senators Zbyněk Linhart, Zdeněk Nitra, Anna Hubáčková and Adéla Šípová. “On the one hand, it is a question of defending Europe’s eastern border, and on the other of creating a sense of belonging. Cooperation at the political and economic level is then easier when you participate in the defence of the country.”

The two countries are keen to underline their good relations, as they currently share several foreign and security policy priorities. Vystrčil praised Lithuania’s solidarity in response to the Vrbetice case, while the Lithuanian side thanked the Czech Republic for assistance resolving the situation with migrants on the border with Belarus.

“For the first time, we heard from the High Representative of Lithuania that, in the case of the Czech Republic, they will recognise nuclear sources of power as sustainable, because they understand our position that we do not have the conditions to produce energy exclusively from solar panels or wind turbines,” said Vystrčil, after a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. “This is an excellent result for further negotiations within the entire European Union,” he added.

In addition to the Senators, representatives of Czech business also joined the trip to discuss future cooperation between the two countries in the fields of business and science.