According to the Ministry of Health, 26,409 people were vaccinated yesterday, an increase of some 25,000 doses in a month-to-month comparison. Photo: Brno walk-in vaccination centre in Olympia shopping mall. KK / BD.
Czech Rep, Nov 2 (BD) – For comparison, exactly a month ago (October 2nd), only about 1,000 people received a vaccination.
“But the important thing is that in the last 7 days alone, almost 125,000 people (124,967) have been vaccinated!” wrote the Ministry on social media.
