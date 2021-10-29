













The cultural parliament of Brno will discuss Brno’s candidacy for the 2028 European Capital of Culture. The debate will take place on November 3rd and is open to the public. Credit: kulturniparlament.cz.

Brno, Oct 29 (BD) – On November 3rd, a series of round tables will be held to discuss Brno’s potential candidacy to be the European capital of culture in 2028.

The meetings will be open to the public and will begin at 10am with the meeting of the teams who have chosen to participate in the contest, who will present their projects. The cultural parliament of Brno has asked each team to choose a theme (mandatory for submitting the candidacy) and each team must explain not only how this will be developed but also which organisations and companies it intends to include.

“Do you burn for the culture?” The cultural parliament of Brno promotes the debate.

After a morning of discussions and brainstorms, the second round table discussion will begin at 2pm, focused on the strengths of the city. The City of Brno’s motivation will be explained by city representatives Marek Fišer (Pirati), Brno City Councillor for Culture, and Kateřina Rundová from the Department of Culture. The project team that will lead the Brno application will also be presented.

The third round table will start at 4.30pm, and will discuss the benefits that would come to Brno if it became the European City of Culture in 2028, taking into account the experiences and positive impacts that the title has brought to the cities that have won in the past.

The events will take place on Wednesday, November 3rd, in KUMST at Údolní 19. More information is available at https://kulturniparlament.brno.cz/