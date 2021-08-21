











Brno, Aug 21 (BD) – The City of Brno is planning to significantly reduce the biological waste produced by schools. City authorities, in cooperation with Mendel University, will develop a large-scale vermicomposting scheme to be implemented in Brno’s schools.

Vermicomposting is a simple biotechnological process that uses certain species of earthworms to transform biological waste into usable products.

“Currently, only household vermicomposters are commonly available on the market,” said First Deputy Mayor of Brno Petr Hladík (KDU-ČSL). “We have therefore agreed with Mendel University to try to create large vermicomposters that would be suitable for processing bio waste from large canteens. If it succeeds, it will be another step forward in the management of biowaste.”

Compost is created by decomposing organic waste and recycling. Photo: KK/BD

According to the city administration, the project is expected to run until the end of 2022. “The estimated cost of the project is CZK 665,500, which will cover the costs of the necessary equipment for making a vermicomposter suitable for biowaste, material costs, and related services. We are also planning to organize lectures and workshops on the topic of vermicomposting, and present the knowledge gained from the research,” added Hladík.