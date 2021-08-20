











Singers, bands, comedian Miloš Knor, presenter Michal Nesvadba, dancer Jan Onder, majorettes, aquabells, and many others will see the summer holidays off in style at the traditional Farewell to Holidays concert at Riviera swimming pool. Photo Credit: Rozloučení s prázdninami na Riviéře.

Brno, Aug 20 (BD) – Riviera swimming pool will host the traditional Farewell to Holidays party on the weekend of August 28th-29th, featuring singers, bands, comedian Miloš Knor, presenter Michal Nesvadba, dancer Jan Onder, majorettes, aquabells and much more. The event, organised by city company Starez-Sport for both adults and children, will be accessible with a reduced entry fee of 50 crowns, following a decision on Wednesday by Brno city councillors. Children under 14 years will be able to enter for free.

“Farewell To Summer” 2020. Photo Credit: Rozloučení s prázdninami na Riviéře.

“Three years ago, we invested over CZK 218 million in repairs to Riviera, which is owned by the city,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), First Deputy Mayor of Brno. “Our investments in one of the most beautiful swimming pools in Brno, and even in the whole Czech Republic, are returning to us in the feedback from satisfied visitors. We also try to make the experience of swimming, sunbathing and sport in this beautiful natural setting even more pleasant with events for the whole family, such as Farewell to Holidays. So that more families are able to enjoy the varied program without affecting their family budget, Starez-Sport, with the consent of the city, has reduced the entrance fee to the complex for the duration of the event.”

Music at the event will be provided by Heidi Janků, Pavel Callta, the vocal group Kru Kru Voices, the band Golden Delicious and drummers from Ritmo Factory. Comedian Miloš Knor will also entertain the crowd, while children will enjoy the entertainer Michal Nesvadba and dancer Honza Onder, as well as a musical fairy tale, a magic show, and a bouncy castle.

“Our goal is to provide Brno residents and visitors with as many opportunities for sports, relaxation, and entertainment as possible, and Farewell to Holidays combines all these things,” said Jaroslav Suchý (KDU-CSL), City Councillor for Education and Sports.