











Yesterday, the Cabinet approved CZK 1.4 billion in aid for those affected by the tornadoes in South Moravia and the Ústí nad Labem Region, to ensure funding for submitted grant applications. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Aug 17 (BD) – At an extraordinary meeting yesterday, the government approved CZK 1.4 billion for those affected by the tornadoes in South Moravia and the Ústí nad Labem Region, to ensure funding for submitted grant applications. Employees of the State Investment Promotion Fund (SFPI) are in constant contact with those affected, assisting with grant applications and providing valuable advice related to the renovation of housing.

“The volume of subsidy agreements is growing rapidly, which is why yesterday we approved CZK 1.4 billion in support for people affected by the tornadoes, to ensure ongoing funding for applications so that people can quickly rebuild their homes,” said Minister for Regional Development, Klára Dostálová. “We are also counting on further deployment of mobile teams, which have proved very useful. People are praising their work at the scene, and they will be in the affected areas again next week, where dozens of other subsidy agreements will be signed.”

According to the ministry, applicants only need to provide a minimum of documents to conclude a grant agreement. The information obtained by the state is supplemented by the SFPI staff. The key is an estimate of the costs of damages or, in the case of insured real estate, a statement from the insurance company of the damage. In many cases, this is the reason why some applicants have not received grant money. When SFPI mobile teams were last in the municipalities, 81 contracts were concluded in just two days. In total, SFPI employees have concluded 98 contracts totalling almost CZK 140 million CZK, with a further CZK 30.5 million paid out in 61 advances.

SFPI officials remain in contact with clients after the mobile teams have left, providing advice and help by phone and email. Their next visit is scheduled for the week of August 23rd.

The Ministry of Regional Development is also anticipating compensation for damage caused by tornadoes to municipal property, including cemeteries and tombstones. In the case of damaged tombstones, invoices can be delivered to municipalities for repairs. The money will start to be paid out in September, after government approval of the Territorial Restoration Strategy.