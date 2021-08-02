











Brno athletes’ strong showing at this year’s Tokyo Olympics continued this weekend with a Gold medal for Barbora Krejčíková, who secured the eighth Czech medal and fourth Gold with her partner Kateřina Siniaková in the women’s tennis doubles. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Aug 02 (BD) – Another Olympic medal is coming to South Moravia! On Saturday, the Czech Republic took Gold in the women’s tennis doubles in Tokyo, with the formidable pairing of Kateřina Siniaková and Brno’s local star Barbora Krejčíková. The victory means the Czech Republic has now won eight medals in total, including four Golds.

The pair were the favourites going into the competition, having won the Doubles title at this year’s French Open, where Krejčíková also won the Singles competition. But despite the pressure, the Czech representatives held their nerve to defeat Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic in the final in straight sets, 7:5 and 6:1.

Krejčíková can now add the prestigious Olympic title to her seven career Grand Slams, which also include three mixed-doubles titles at the Australian Open, as well as three doubles titles with Siniaková.

Speaking to Česká televize after the match, she said: “We are very happy. After the match, we didn’t even believe that we had really succeeded. It’s incredible. I have goosebumps and it’s hard for me to find the right words.”