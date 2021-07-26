Czech Republic Records Second Highest Employment Rate In The EU
According to the European Labour Force Survey, in the first quarter of 2021, the labour market slack in the European Union ran to over 14% of the extended labour force aged 20-64. The Czech Republic has the lowest labour market slack (4%) and second highest employment rate (almost 80%) in the EU. Photo Credit: Freepik.
Czech Rep., Jul 26 (BD) According to recent data from the EU Labour Force Survey, in the first quarter of 2021, the seasonally adjusted employment rate of people aged 20-64 in the EU stood at over 70%.
Share of Employment Rate and Labour Market Slack in Q1 2021. Credit: Eurostat.
According to the survey, the Netherlands recorded the highest employment rate in the first quarter of 2021, at just over 80%. Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Estonia shared second place with just under 80%.
The Czech Republic recorded the lowest total labour market slack among EU member countries (4%) followed by Malta and Poland with around 6%. The labour market slack comprises all people who have an unmet need for employment.
On the other end of the scale, Greece (60%), Italy (60%) and Spain (65%) have the lowest employment rates, and the highest labour market slack rates, of over 25%.
According to the survey, in the first quarter of 2021, the labour market slacks across the EU. ran to over 14% of the extended labour force aged 20-64.
As a percentage of the extended labour force, underemployed part-time workers made up almost 3%, while those available for work but not actively searching for work was another 4%. Those actively searching for work but not available to take up work stood at over 0.5%.