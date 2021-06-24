











According to the Ministry of Health, 161 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, an increase of around a quarter from one week earlier. The new cases are concentrated in Prague and around Český Krumlov, but hygienists say the figures indicate that some safety measures should remain in place. Photo Credit: ZM / BD.

Czech Rep., June 24 (BD) – The number of new cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic has risen week-on-week for the first time since April 12th, according to data from the Ministry of Health. There were 161 cases detected on Wednesday, an increase of around a quarter from the week before. The reproduction number “R” has risen to 0.9, its highest value since April 15th.

A week-on-week increase was also observed on Sunday, when 57 cases were registered, compared to 41 one week earlier. The highest rates of new cases are in Český Krumlov, with around 26 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and Prague, with 17.2. The national average is 7.5 cases per 100,000. Health Minister Adam Vojtech told the House Health Committee yesterday that although the epidemic is either stagnant or growing slightly in Prague, it is decreasing in all other regions. However, public health experts are warning that the figures suggest some safety measures should remain in place.

The Prague Hygiene Office (HSHMP) has reported eight confirmed cases of the new variants of coronavirus in the last three weeks. “In one case it was the gamma variant (first discovered in Brazil), seven other diseases were caused by the delta variant (first discovered in India),” said a spokesman. The Office is therefore urging Prague residents to continue observing basic safety measures such as wearing facemasks, maintaining distance of at least two meters from others, and frequent washing or disinfection of hands. They also stress the importance of vaccination, regular testing, and following public health regulations after returning from countries with a high incidence of Covid-19.

In addition, Prague City Council is calling on the government to keep in place the requirement to wear respirators on public transport. “Although life is gradually returning to normal, we must remain cautious and not give in to the illusion that the pandemic has ended. Given that there is already a demonstrable level of the delta variant in the Czech Republic and others may appear, we must not underestimate this situation,” said Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates), as reported by Czech news server Seznam Zprávy.

There are currently 75 patients in hospital with Covid-19 nationwide, 12 of whom are in a serious condition. This is 41 fewer people than one week ago. A total of 7.57 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far, and 2.78 million people are fully protected with both doses.