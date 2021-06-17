













Czech Post, in cooperation with the Railway Administration, will offer almost 300 self-service parcel lockers in stations and post office branches throughout the country, allowing the public to avoid long queues at the post office. The lockers will be independently run by a contractor, to be decided in a public tender. Photo Credit: KB / BD.

“Our goal is to gradually expand the portfolio of services that can be used daily at stations, not only by passengers, but also by every passer-by. The establishment of parcel lockers is the first of these steps. I believe that the public will appreciate the new service,” said Jiří Svoboda, General Director of the Railway Administration.

Parcel lockers will be available at 144 stations, including the main railway stations in Plzeň, Prague and Olomouc, as well as Havlíčkův Brod and Hodonín. The service will also be provided at around 135 Czech Post branches throughout the country. A public tender will now be announced for the installation of boxes in these locations, and a lease agreement with the winner of the tender will be made for five years. It is expected that further boxes will be established in other localities in the coming years.

“Today, packages can be collected at more than 5,000 post offices and external parcel pick-up points. Nevertheless, we want to go even further with the range of options. Together with the Railway Administration, we will offer the independent operator of parcel lockers lucrative locations where people will be able to pick up their deliveries comfortably and practically at any time,” said Roman Knap, CEO of Czech Post.