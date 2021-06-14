













From July 1st, the maximum permitted capacity for cultural events should increase to 5,000 outdoors and 2,000 indoors. In schools, pupils and teachers will not be required to wear face masks, and vaccination will be open to children aged 12 and above from the end of July. Photo Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep., June 14 (BD) – From July 1st, the maximum permitted capacity for organised cultural events should increase to 5,000 outdoors and 2,000 indoors, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, speaking in a video released on ANO’s YouTube channel yesterday. The current regulations on cultural events allow 1,000 participants indoors and 2,000 outdoors. It will also be possible to consume food presented in a buffet, though not in the auditorium.

From today, June 14th, the capacity of outdoor public spaces will no longer be limited, but standing spectators must maintain a distance of four square meters and still need to wear face masks. Indoor spaces are still reduced to half of the normal capacity and with seated spectators only.

In schools, pupils and teachers currently do not have to wear face masks during lessons in most regions, except for the South Bohemian, Zlín, and Liberec regions. However, the obligation to cover the nose and mouth is still in force during breaks and in common areas in schools.

Those aged over 16 can now register for vaccination, and this will be extended to children between the age of 12 and 16 from the end of July, said Babiš. The Moderna vaccine is currently going through the approval process for vaccination for this age group.