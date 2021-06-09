













A new four-storey car park opened on Tuesday, after 12 months of construction, providing 110 parking spaces, including for those with reduced mobility or small children, and 25 bicycle stands. The River Park is located on Polní, in the south of Brno, with bus stops and a cycle path within walking distance. Photo Credit: Marie Schmerková / MMB.

Brno, June 9 (BD) – A new Park and Ride (P+R) facility with 110 parking spaces opened on Tuesday in the south of Brno. The facility includes spaces for those with reduced mobility or small children on the ground floor, and an area for CNG and LPG vehicles on the roof. There are also 25 bicycle stands, and a connection to a cycle path 200 metres away for those who want to continue their journeys by bike. The project is an investment by city company Brněnské komunikace a.s.

Photo: Park and ride facility River Park. Credit: Marie Schmerková / MMB.

“A lot of people drive to Brno by car, not only for work but also for culture,” said Markéta Vaňková (ODS), Mayor of the City of Brno. “It is therefore extremely positive that another car park is opening. It is also nice to design the building in a way that respects the current built-up area and brings improvements to the transport services of the city of Brno.”

Petr Kratochvíl (ODS), City Council member for transport and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Brněnské komunikace, explained that the rectangular building design has a prefabricated reinforced cement open frame with four above-ground floors. The building is 12.4 meters, corresponding to the height of other buildings in the surrounding area.

Photo: Park and ride facility River Park. Credit: Marie Schmerková / MMB.

The River Park is situated on Polní, in the south of Brno, and connected to the city by ring road I/42 leading along Poříčí and Heršpická to the expressway I/52. Tram and bus stops are within walking distance, allowing the public to reach the main station easily. The construction started in May 2020 and was completed after 12 months. Parking at the site is charged CZK 50 per hour for the first 12 hours, then CZK 100 for each additional hour.

Photo: Park and ride facility River Park. Credit: Marie Schmerková / MMB.