











The National Theatre of Brno has resumed a regular schedule for the fans of opera, ballet and drama. Here are some of the highlights. Click here to see the new website for the complete schedule, ticket information and more details. Photo: Linda Ballová in Eugene Onegin. Credit: Patrik Borecký / NdB.

Brno, June 1 (BD) – Culture is back!

June and the start of summer is not the most natural time to get dolled up to go to the theatre, but, with the general desire to return to life as normal, the National Theatre of Brno is going full speed ahead.

Note that there are still many safeguards to protect against the transmission of COVID-19. Please check the NdB website for more information.

This month, there will be several premieres: Eugene Onegin is slated to premiere today (June 1); a new performance of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème will premiere on June 11; and, later in the month, a new interpretation of Giuseppe Verdi’s Nabucco will premiere on June 29. All will be at Janacek Theatre and all will have English subtitles.

Photo: Dalibor Jenis, Csilla Boross, Jan Šťáva in Nabucco. Credit: Marek Olbrzymek / NdB.

Beyond the premieres, the traditional summer season will use the unique atmosphere of Špilberk Castle to stage fan favorites, like The Barber of Seville, La Bohème, La Traviata and Carmen. Click here to see the complete schedule.

Photo: Magdalena Švecová in La Bohème. Credit: Marek Olbrzymek / NdB.

Opera, ballet and the theatre have all announced both their short- and long-term plans. The full schedule and tickets are available online at www.ndbrno.cz.

Future operatic highlights include Řecké pašije (The Greek Passion), which had its premiere postponed twice because of the coronavirus, and will be presented on Nov. 5, 7, and 19 in Janáček Theatre; and Osud (Destiny), which will be presented on Nov. 26 and 27 at Janáček Theatre.

And, looking even more into the future, Janáček Brno 2022, which will take place from Nov. 2 to 19, 2022, will open for pre-sale on Nov. 30, 2021. Detailed information about the festival is available at https://janacek-brno.cz/en/.

DRAMA

Many interesting and thought-provoking productions are planned for the stage, including works by William Shakespeare, Molière, Vaclav Havel, Karel Čapek, Bertolt Brecht and Eugene O’Neill. Most are in Czech.

Highlights include works by international big names with Moravian roots: Milan Kundera’s The Owner of Keys (Majitelé klíčů) and Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt.

Click here to see the complete schedule.

BALLET

Have you missed live ballet during the pandemic months? Return to your seat with one of the masterpieces: NdB Brno will perform Swan Lake several times throughout the month.

Then, the new fall season of ballet has been dubbed an “homage to the greats”. It will recognize the greatness of Beethoven on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the birth and, after more than 30 years, Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet Cinderella will be premiered in Brno. Also scheduled is Stabat Mater in honor of Czech choreography legend Pavel Šmok. Click here to see the complete schedule.