











Vaccination registration for ages 35 to 39 opened today via the website of the Ministry of Health. By Thursday, according to the Ministry, 3.4 million Czechs had been vaccinated with at least one dose, about 31% of the population, and 1.2 million had received both. To reach collective immunity, about 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 24 (BD) – According to the Czech Statistical Office, about 763,000 people aged 35 to 39 were living in the Czech Republic at the beginning of this year. From today, this age group is eligible to register for vaccination, and by 8am this morning, 50,000 people had already done so. Ages 30 to 34 will be able to register from midnight on Tuesday, announced Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Twitter

Čau lidi, právě teď 4.626.709 aplikovaných dávek. Zrychlujeme. Dnes o půlnoci otvíráme skupinu 35–39 let, v noci z úterý na středu 30–34 let a koncem června bychom mohli mít 6,5 milionu spoluobčanů naočkovaných první dávkou. Sledujte! https://t.co/kTMVZpEPxK — Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) May 23, 2021

From June 1st, the remainder of the population (aged 16 to 29) will be able to register for vaccination. Those under the age of 16 will not be vaccinated because the vaccines are not yet tested and approved for children. Children and young people usually experience only a mild or asymptomatic course of the infection.

Babiš said that half of the population should be fully vaccinated by the end of June. According to data published by the Health Ministry on Thursday, 3.4 million Czechs had been vaccinated with at least one dose, about 31% of the population, and 1.2 million had received both. Meanwhile, 795,000 people are waiting for their first dose or the opportunity to book an appointment.

“If we get everything as promised, we could have 5.5 million citizens fully vaccinated by the end of June,” said Babiš.

The vast majority of people have received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. On weekdays, the number of people vaccinated is between 80,000 and 90,000 people.