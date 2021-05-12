











From May 15th, travel between the Czech Republic and six other Central European countries could be simplified for those who have already received the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Minister Petr Arenberger discussed the plan at a press conference after the government meeting on Monday. The final decision should take place on Friday. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., May 12 (BD) – During the press conference after the government meeting on Monday, Health Minister Petr Arenberger said that Covid-19 certifications will make travel much easier. Based on bilateral agreements, vaccinated citizens of certain Central European countries may be able to enter the Czech Republic without further restriction from Saturday, May 15th. Countries included in the proposal include Hungary, Germany, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

“As the Minister of Foreign Affairs informed me, the final meeting on this issue should take place this Friday,” said Arenberger. The arrangements will apply to anyone who had their final dose of the vaccine more than 14 days previously. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš mentioned the proposals last Thursday, adding that he would like to see the favourite Czech holiday destinations of Croatia, Greece and Bulgaria added to the list.

Travel restrictions are currently governed by the so-called travel risk map, dividing countries into four categories: low, medium, high risk, and very high risk. Before returning from dark red countries, which include some European Union countries and almost all non-EU countries, it is necessary to present a negative test when entering the Czech Republic.

Due to the possible spread of new variants of the virus, the Ministry of Health has banned travel to countries where there is an extreme risk of becoming infected with these mutations. These include Botswana, Brazil, India, South Africa, Kenya, Colombia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Peru, eSwatini, Tanzania (including Zanzibar and Pemba), Zambia, and Zimbabwe.