











Photo Caption: Time is running out for FC Zbrojovka to prove that they deserve to stay in the Fortuna Liga. They play on Liberec on Czech TV on Friday at 8 p.m. Photo Credit: FC Zbrojovka.

Brno, May 12 (BD) — FC Zbrojovka down to final chances to stay in top league and Brno baseball teams drop to middle of standings.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Basket Brno X ERA Basketball Nymburk

The outstanding news: Basket Brno won the deciding Game 5 of the quarterfinal series to continue its initial foray into the postseason.

The bad news: Brno is facing perennial Czech basketball champion ERA Basketball Nymburk in the semifinal series.

In Game 1 on Tuesday night, Brno fell 85-64.

“We know that Nymburk is the best team in the competition,” said Aleksandar Georgiev, a power forward for Basket Brno. “We tried to play aggressively, but we made a lot of mistakes that we have to avoid next time. We missed Viktor Půlpán and Šimon Puršl a lot. They were injured. Perhaps they will be fine for the next match.”

Game 2 is tonight at 5 p.m. Watch it on Tvcom.cz.

Brno will host Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

For updated information and the schedule for Basket Brno games, go to the league website at https://www.nbl.cz/. The team website is: https://basketbrno.cz/ Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Fans Losing Hope

FC Zbrojovka failed to earn any points in the standings when it lost at home to FK Mladá Boleslav, 2-3, on Saturday and there is a steep uphill climb left for the team to remain in the Fortuna Liga next season.

There are three games left with which Zbrojovka (4-10-17, 22 points) can make up the four points to surpass FK Teplice (6-8-17, 26) in order to rise above the Regulation Zone and stave off being sent back down to the second league after only one disappointing season.

The remaining games will not be easy: Zbrojovka goes to Liberec on Friday at 8 p.m. in a game that will be televised on Czech TV. Liberec (14-8-9, 50) is in sixth place.

Then, Brno hosts last-place Opava (3-8-20, 17) on May 23 at 5 p.m. and finishes the season at third-place Sparta Praha (19-5-6, 62) on May 29 at 5 p.m.

Teplice, which has the four-point advantage, has an easier schedule, playing at home against 11th-place SK Dynamo České Budějovice, going to last-place Karviná and finishing at home against 17th-place 1.FK Příbram.

Against FK Mladá Boleslav (8-9-14, 33), Brno was down by a goal after six minutes of play and down by three two minutes into the second half. A penalty shot and a Jakub Přichystal goal were not enough to earn any points in the standings.

For updated information and the schedule for FC Zbrojovka Brno games, go to the league website at https://www.fortunaliga.cz/. The team website is at https://fczbrno.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

BASEBALL

Brno Teams Slip in Standings

Both Brno teams lost ground in the baseball Extraliga standings last weekend when they each won just one of their games.

Cardion Hroši Brno took the opener against the Třebíč Nuclears, then dropped the next two. The Draci won just the last game of a three-game series with Tempo Praha.

Arrows Ostrava (11-3) has taken a one-game lead in the standings, with Sokol Hluboká (10-4) and Eagles Praha (10-5) just behind.

The Hroši (9-6) have a series against Ostrava this weekend. The Draci (7-5) get the Třebíč Nuclears in a three-game series this weekend, with Ostrava on tap the following weekend.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.