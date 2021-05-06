











WHERE in Brno in May? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, will give you tips on what to do and what to read! Image: KAM v Brně/yvans.

Brno, May 6 (BD) –What to do in Brno in May? Fall in love! With the city. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. The magazine has a dedicated English section at the back, as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

In WHERE you will also find a feature article, “Water in Brno”, about the city’s water management and grant programs that help us all fight the drought. An interview with stand-up comedian Adéla Elbel could be great practice if you are learning Czech.

Where to find WHERE? All the distribution channels are not quite possible now, so we recommend subscribing. If you want to support the creators of the magazine, you can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.