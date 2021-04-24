











Last year, beer consumption in the Czech Republic fell by around seven litres per capita. The average consumption of 135 litres was the lowest level since the 1960s. The decline is due to the closure of pubs and cancellation of many public events due to the coronavirus restrictions. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Apr 22 (BD) – In 2020, beer consumption in the Czech Republic fell by about seven litres per person, equivalent to 14 large beers. The average consumption of 135 litres was the lowest level since the 1960s. Exports fell for the first time in nine years, dropping by 381,000 hectolitres year-on-year to about five million hectoliters, while beer imports, especially from other EU countries, increased by 56,000 to 492,000.

According to the Czech Association of Breweries and Malthouses, 500 pubs have already closed permanently, with hundreds more expected this year. The sector is negatively affected not only by the closure of restaurants but also by the ban on alcohol consumption in public and the cancellation of sports and cultural events.

“As brewers, we have been recording this data since 1950. I have a lot of rich experience, but I have not experienced such a situation. I do not remember when pubs and restaurants were so bad,” said František Šámal, the chairman of the association.

The popularity of ale and stronger lagers continues to grow. Last year, their share was 55.8%. Sales of beer in glass bottles increased by 6% to 46%, and canned beer by 3% to 15%, while tank beer fell by more than half to 2% of the total.

The consumption of other alcoholic beverages also decreased last year. According to the Union of Producers and Importers of Spirits, sales fell by 4.3% year-on-year. In hotels, cafes, and restaurants, demand for spirits fell by 43% last year, while sales of non-alcoholic beers and beer-based mixed beverages increased by 12%.