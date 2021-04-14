











On Sunday, a fully-functioning grenade was discovered in Brno-Řečkovice, near Terezy Novákové. The find was reported to emergency number 156 and the grenade was secured by specialist explosive units. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, Apr 14 (BD) – A hand grenade was found by a man in Brno-Řečkovice behind the former barracks near Terezy Novákové. The device was well-preserved and thought to be fully functional.

The man said he noticed an object in the grass that reminded him of a tennis ball. However, when he got closer, he realized it was a grenade. He called the emergency line 156 and waited at a safe distance for the police to arrive.

Police explosives units secured the grenade and removed it from the scene. The case is being investigated by Brno City Police.

Photos: A well preserved grenade found in Řečkovice. Credit: Brno Metropolitan Police.