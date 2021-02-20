











Czech Rep., Feb 20 (BD) Due to the growing numbers of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, the country’s neighbours have tightened travel restrictions for Czech residents. The Czech Republic currently has the highest number of new cases among EU countries, and the second most in the world after Russia. On Tuesday, the Czech Chamber of Commerce detailed the most recent changes made by neighbouring states concerning the movement of Czech residents.

Germany

Germany included the Czech Republic on its list of high-risk countries on February 14th, mostly due to the growing number of cases of the British mutation of the virus. This requires travellers from the Czech Republic to register electronically before entering Germany, with a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours. The condition applies for any visit to Germany, even for one hour. Those passing through Germany to reach another destination must also provide a PCR test and register electronically.

Additionally, anyone entering from the Czech Republic must undergo 10 to 14 days of quarantine, with exceptions only for health workers and those transporting goods. Entering Germany should be avoided unless there is a serious reason for travel, such as attending a funeral, the presence of a father at the birth of his own child, or to undergo a medical procedure. Those with a residence permit or citizenship in Germany must also provide a PCR test and go into quarantine. More information can be found here.

Slovakia

Anyone entering Slovakia from the Czech Republic must provide a negative antigen or PCR test carried out in the last 78 hours. If they cannot show proof of a test, they must register electronically here, go into quarantine, and get tested after seven days. Cross-border workers, students, artists, and some other exceptions must have a negative test not older than 14 days; both antigen and PCR test are accepted. International transport drivers are exempt from these measures.

Austria

There are currently 17 border crossing points open between the Czech Republic and Austria, listed here. It is possible to enter Austria by train or bus, under specific conditions which vary according to the type of traveller and their reasons for travel. All travellers by car, train, bus or plane who are not transiting directly out of Austria must fill out an online registration form here. Air passengers arriving at Vienna’s Schwechat Airport are obliged to travel to the Czech Republic immediately. In this case, they are not obliged to submit a PCR test or undergo quarantine in Austria. Those entering Austria from the Czech Republic must go into quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Austria, even if they submit a negative COVID-19 test. More information on entry rules to Austria can be found here. The most up-to-date country-specific information on cross-border movement rules is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website here.