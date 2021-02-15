











For those planning on travelling to the Czech Republic, the travel semaphore has been updated and new conditions of entry from different countries will apply from February 15th. Travellers must comply with obligations according to their country of origin and the rules corresponding to the level of risk from that country. Photo Credit: Mzcr.cz.

Czech Rep., Feb 15 (BD) [Updated Feb 16 14:30] – The Czech Ministry of Health has announced updated conditions of entry into the Czech Republic which will apply from today. Entry requirements vary by country of origin, classified into the categories: green, orange, red and dark red. The travel semaphore has been in operation since June 15th, 2020.

⚠️ Od pondělí 15. 2. vstoupí v platnost nová cestovatelská mapa. Nově se do 🟢 zelené kategorie přesune Island, do 🟠 oranžové Dánsko, do 🔴 červené Irsko a Litva a do 🔴⚫ tmavě červené Chorvatsko a Madeira (Portugalsko). ➡ https://t.co/0eDoK4uZp3 pic.twitter.com/XIEQ6uKI8K — MZV ČR (@mzvcr) February 14, 2021

Green

Low risk countries currently include Australia, Iceland, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and the Vatican. Travellers can enter the Czech Republic without any restrictions.

Orange

Medium risk countries include Denmark, Finland, Greece and Norway. Both foreign and Czech travellers must complete an arrival form and present written confirmation of a negative result from an antigen test taken within 24 hours or a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before they enter the Czech Republic. They are required to wear respirators without an exhalation valve (at least FFP2, KN95, N95, P2, DS or disposable medical mask) for 10 days after arrival when outside of the home.

Red

Countries classified as high risk include Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Ireland, Italy, Croatia, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Romania, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the Azores and the Canary Islands. Travellers from red countries are subject to the same obligations as orange countries, but in addition they must submit a second PCR test taken in the Czech Republic within five days of entry. They are required to self-isolate until a second negative test is submitted.

Dark Red

All other EU member states and non-EU countries not mentioned above are considered ‘very high risk’ for the transmission of coronavirus. Travellers from dark red countries must complete an arrival form and present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry to the Czech Republic – an antigen test will not be accepted in this case. A second PCR test is required, no sooner than the fifth day after arrival. Self-isolation is required until a negative test is submitted. Respirators should be worn when outside of the home for 10 days after arrival.

Regardless of their country of origin, foreigners are prohibited from entering the Czech Republic for non-essential travel purposes.