Students from Brno University of Technology created the winning design for a competition held by Hyundai this year. Three university teams won Hyundai KONA Electric cars for their university and a trip to the Hyundai car plant. Photo credit: Hyundai (proposal by FME BUT students).

Brno, Dec 16 (BD) – Students from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Brno University of Technology (BUT) designed the ‘Advanture Packet’ to compete in the new competition held by Hyundai this year. The BUT students’ design shared first place.

The Czech Hyundai Motor company organized the competition for university teams to compete for a Hyundai KONA Electric car for their university for study purposes and also a trip to the Hyundai car plant in Nošovice.

The purpose of the competition was to create ideas which may further advance the electric car with respect to design, technology or materials. The designs were evaluated for their creativity, sophistication and feasibility of application.

The ‘Advanture packet’ is a camping tent which fits on the roof of a car. The design is compact and biodegradable, and additional solar panels on the roof box power other tent accessories.

Engineering students from the University of Jan Evangelista Purkynê in Ústí nad Labem (UJEP) shared first place for their ‘Smart Garage’ project. A team of Students from the University of Mining – Technical University of Ostrava were also awarded for their ‘Smart mirrors’ project. On the visit to the car plant, the students will meet experts in the field, witness the production process, and drive Hyundai cars on the test track.

The BUT students’ presentation video reveals the intricacies of the ‘Advanture Packet’ project design.