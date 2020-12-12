The tram, put into operation on Thursday, allows passengers to read the stories of clients of the Social Endowment Fund. Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková and Miloš Havránek, general director of the Brno Transport Company, christened the tram on Wednesday. Photo credit: KB / BD.

Brno, Dec 12 (BD) – Brno is now welcoming a vibrant, red, white and blue tram, which will share stories from the Social Endowment Fund (SNF) inside and out. On Wednesday, the tram was christened by Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno, and Miloš Havránek, general director of the Brno Transport Company (DPMB).

A collection of stories of the clients of the SNF, a co-project of the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region, are on display in the interior of the tram. The fund’s logo and motto adorn the tram’s exterior.

Stories of the clients on display in the tram interior. Credit: KB / BD.

“The fund’s activities accurately reflect its motto: We help those on whom happiness has turned its back. In addition, we very often fill a gap in legislation, because many of our clients have fallen through the network of possible benefits and other forms of state aid. The fund has become the last and only possible chance for them,” said Vaňková, who also chairs the SNF’s board of directors.

The fund offers support for those who have been affected by illness, disability, material deprivation, or other difficult circumstances. The NGO was originally founded in 1993 as the Social Foundation of the City of Brno “Homes for the Needy”. Five years later it became a foundation fund, and in 2014 it extended its scope to the South Moravian Region.

The number of applications for assistance is increasing each year. “This year we approved support for almost 160 applicants, individuals and non-profit organizations, which is an increase of about a third compared to 2019; while last year we donated CZK 2 million, this year we distributed CZK 1.6 million more among clients. Fortunately, there are also more and more sponsors, whom I really thank from the bottom of my heart, ” added Vaňková.

The fund is supported by the City of Brno, as the main donor, and municipal companies such as Teplárny Brno and Brněnské komunikace. Private donors also contribute to the projects listed on the Social Endowment Fund website.

“We very much appreciate the helpfulness of the transport company, which allowed us to bring the work of the fund closer to other people who are already facing problems, but don’t know where to turn,” said Monika Škorpíková, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

See the photos of the tram christening here:

Photo credit: KB / BD.