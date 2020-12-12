We will most likely not see next year’s MotoGP in Brno. On Tuesday, 36 Brno representatives approved a resolution that the motorcycle Grand Prix of the Czech Republic will not take place in Brno in 2021. Seven deputies abstained. The regional council will take its stand at its meeting on 17 December. “Everyone has been afraid to say that for five years. I think it’s time: MotoGP won’t take place next year. We just don’t have money for it,” said South Moravian governor Jan Grolich. Photo credit: Automodrom Brno Archive.

Brno, Dec 12 (BD) – The Grand Prix was originally to be organized by the Association (Spolek) of the city and region as in the previous five years. However, the Dorna Sports, S.L. a promotional company is demanding the repair of the track for about one CZK 100 million, that are currently not available in the budgets of the city and region as a result of the coronavirus pandemic expenditures. The state refused to financially contribute for the repairs.

“The attitude of the Ministry of Regional Development is significantly negative, as it has been repeatedly asked for an extraordinary subsidy for the repair of the track as well as for an increase in the contribution for the next years, which are being negotiated. The Association considers these requirements to be legitimate with regard to the current catastrophic economic situation of cities and regions and also because the majority of tax revenues resulting from the organization of the Brno Grand Prix are collected by the state,” said South Moravian spokeswoman Monika Brindzakova.

The Brno circuit is not included in the 2021 race calendar for the problem with unsatisfactory condition of the track. The last major and major overhaul of the race track surface was carried out in 2008.

Another reason why the negotiation on a new agreement with Dorna has come to a halt is their requirement for a listing fee of EUR 9 million per year, which is around EUR 240 million per race. “We can imagine that we could pay for this repair if we had the prospect of another five-year period, but the conditions that Dorna gives us, that is, EUR 9 million a year, are unacceptable to us in the current situation,” said Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova.

The regional council will take its stand at its meeting on 17 December. “Everyone has been afraid to say that for five years. I think it’s time: MotoGP won’t take place next year. We just don’t have it,” said South Moravian governor Jan Grolich on social media.

Many are worried that once the “tradition” of Brno MotoGP is interrupted, it will be hard to revive it in the future. The critics also point out that the Association could be more foreseeing and prepare for the current problems with track conditions.