Czech Rep., Dec 9 (BD) – The Czech national men’s football team have found out who they will face at the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The draw was made on Monday night in Zurich.

The Czech Republic will play in Group E, up against Belgium, Wales, Belarus and Estonia. Belgium is considered the favourite of the group, as according to the FIFA ranking it is the world’s number one team.

In response to the draw, midfielder Antonín Barák wrote on fotbal.cz: “I think it’s a very interesting group. And playable at the same time. I feel good about our team. We have very talented players and also a good squad, which has been important in every Czech success. I hope that we will show this both at the European Championships and then in the World Cup qualifiers. I’m really looking forward to the matches against Belgium, which will be a great confrontation with a strong team. Wales is also an interesting team with great individuality. But I think the group is playable and I’m happy with the draw.”

Result of 2022 World Cup qualifying draw 🏆



🤔 Which European nation has the toughest group? pic.twitter.com/MnuSZ4WCT7 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) December 7, 2020

The qualifiers will be held in two stages. The first stage divides the teams into ten groups of five or six, and the winners of these ten groups will qualify to compete in the World Cup. In the second stage, the runner-ups of the ten groups will compete in the play-offs, joined by the two best group winners in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking. Of these 12 teams, three teams will qualify for the World Cup finals.

The ten matches of the first stage will be held between March and November of next year. The play-offs will take place in March 2022 with the World Cup to follow in November and December.