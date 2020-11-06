20 rounds have been provisionally set for the next season of MotoGP, with no sign of Czech Republic. This exclusion is due to the work required to resurface Brno’s circuit, which does not meet safety standards. Portugal, Indonesia and Russia are on the reserve list. Photo: Monster Energy Grand Prix – Czech Republic, 2019. Credit: Automotodrom Brno (Brno Circuit) Archive.

Brno, Nov 6 (BD) – The provisional 2021 MotoGP calendar has been announced, without the inclusion of Brno for next year’s World Championship. Brno is temporarily excluded on the basis that the asphalt does not meet the minimum standards, according to the Safety Commission.

The draft calendar indicates that the season will open in Qatar on March 28th and close in Valencia on November 28th. 20 races are planned, while one venue remains to be decided. The countries on reserve to fill the free spot in the calendar include Portugal, Indonesia and Russia.

Rejoining the event is dependent on actions by the Czech organisers.